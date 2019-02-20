RAUSCH, ELLEN AGATHA (nee POWELL) May 6, 1932 - February 17, 2019 Passed away suddenly in her 86th year. Loving wife of Auldwyn (Lonie) Hall. Dear mother of Richard Boisjoly (late Sandra Boisjoly). Proud grandmother to Matthew (Tania) and Michelle (Dale) and great-grandmother to Zoe and Nya. Survived by her sister Josephine and brothers, Rupert, Ken and Herbert. She was our rock and closest friend. Always there to guide us through both the good and bad times. Unique, funny, intelligent, beautiful, witty and loyal are traits that come to mind when we think of her. She will be sorely missed but also remembered for her unwavering support, love and joy she brought into our lives. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St. (at Goulding, south of Steeles) on Saturday, February 23rd from 1:00 p.m. to time of service at 2:00 p.m.
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON M2M 3W9
(416) 221-1159
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 20, 2019