CANTWELL, ELLEN Retired Nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Mill Creek Care Centre, Barrie, ON, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in her 83rd year. Loving sister of Marie Dicks (Vincent), Reg Cantwell (Nora), Kevin Cantwell (Brenda), Ursula Anstey (Dave), Sylvia Hiscock (Lindy), Sandra Cantwell, Joseph Cantwell (Debbie), Elizabeth Cantwell (Bruce) and predeceased by 6 siblings. Predeceased by her mother and father Angela and Joseph Cantwell. Ellen will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and her devoted friend Marie Harris. Visitation will be held at the Drury Funeral Centre, 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston, ON, Monday, March 9, 2020 from 6 p.m. until time of service and liturgy at 7 p.m. If so desired, memorial donations to The Alzheimer Society of Canada or Mill Creek Care Centre would be greatly appreciated. Ellen's family wish to convey their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Mill Creek Care Centre for the compassionate care in her last years.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2020