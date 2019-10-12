SMITH, Ellen F. Peacefully at Shepherd Lodge Scarborough on September 26, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gordon in 2016. Survived by brother Jack Lines (Helen), by support persons over the past 3 plus years, cousin Bruce (Assunta) Shepherd and friends Ellen and Margaret Branscombe. Remembered by nieces and nephews along with many longtime friends from Yorkminster Park Baptist Church. Ellen was an accomplished knitter in her spare time, and a longtime employee of the Bank of Nova Scotia. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 20th at 2 p.m. at Yorkminster Park Baptist Church, 1585 Yonge St. Reception to follow at the church. Private Interment Glendale Cemetery, 1810 Albion Rd., Etobicoke. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Yorkminster Park Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 1585 Yonge St., Toronto, M4T 1Z9 or the Toronto Humane Society, 11 River St., Toronto M5A 4C2.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019