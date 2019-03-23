Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Jane CATCHER-WRIGHT. View Sign

CATCHER-WRIGHT, Ellen Jane Passed away unexpectedly in the early morning of Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre after undergoing heart surgery at the age of 77. A beautiful soul left this world far too soon, with her best friends Rosemarie Lynett, god-daughter Andrea Lynett and Georgia Phair by her side. She is survived by her brother Jim (Jean), her second family, the Circelli's and two adoring cats, Benson and Oreo. Jane was predeceased by her mother and father, Jean and Gerald Wright. Born in Belleville, Ontario, Jane made her way to Toronto after accepting a full-time teaching position with the TDSB and quickly fell in love with the city life. She was the epitome of loving kindness and selflessness - always putting others' needs before her own. A lover of art, travel, politics and sports, Jane traveled the world with curiosity, painted with proficiency and proudly cheered on her favourite teams, the Raptors and the Buffalo Bills. You'd be hard pressed to find a bigger sports fan than Jane! Her witty humour and compassion will be greatly missed by all her family and friends and the void she leaves behind is simply incomprehensible. 'The greatest gift of life is friendship, and (we) have received it.' We love you to the moon and back, Janey! A celebration of Jane's life will take place sometime in the spring. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Farley Foundation or Raising the Roof would be appreciated in honor of Jane. You can also express your condolences and share your fond memories online at the Simple Alternative Funeral Centre (Lesmill Rd).



CATCHER-WRIGHT, Ellen Jane Passed away unexpectedly in the early morning of Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre after undergoing heart surgery at the age of 77. A beautiful soul left this world far too soon, with her best friends Rosemarie Lynett, god-daughter Andrea Lynett and Georgia Phair by her side. She is survived by her brother Jim (Jean), her second family, the Circelli's and two adoring cats, Benson and Oreo. Jane was predeceased by her mother and father, Jean and Gerald Wright. Born in Belleville, Ontario, Jane made her way to Toronto after accepting a full-time teaching position with the TDSB and quickly fell in love with the city life. She was the epitome of loving kindness and selflessness - always putting others' needs before her own. A lover of art, travel, politics and sports, Jane traveled the world with curiosity, painted with proficiency and proudly cheered on her favourite teams, the Raptors and the Buffalo Bills. You'd be hard pressed to find a bigger sports fan than Jane! Her witty humour and compassion will be greatly missed by all her family and friends and the void she leaves behind is simply incomprehensible. 'The greatest gift of life is friendship, and (we) have received it.' We love you to the moon and back, Janey! A celebration of Jane's life will take place sometime in the spring. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Farley Foundation or Raising the Roof would be appreciated in honor of Jane. You can also express your condolences and share your fond memories online at the Simple Alternative Funeral Centre (Lesmill Rd). Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019

