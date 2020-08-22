McKENZIE, ELLEN JOYCE (nee McMENEMY) Born February 10, 1935, passed away peacefully at Cawthra Gardens Long Term Care, Mississauga, Ontario on August 15, 2020. She met Joseph Addison McKenzie (deceased June 3, 2016) at McMaster University in Hamilton. They wed in 1957. Joyce's brother, Robert Weston McMenemy of Macomb, Michigan, predeceased her in 2018. Joyce leaves behind two daughters: Jennifer Ellen McKenzie-Boone (married to Robin McKenzie-Boone, and mother of Alaric and Ellathea) and Heather Heidi Marion McKenzie, married to Ali Kazimi. Details for donations/messages to family: https://mountpleasantgroup. permavita.com/