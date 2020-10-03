ELLEN LITTLE

1/1
LITTLE, ELLEN Mrs. Ellen Emily Little (nee Venman), passed away November 22, 2019, at her home in Chester Village, proudly in her 101st year. She will be dearly missed by friends and family who inter her today, October 3rd, at her final resting place on Manitoulin Island. Ellen was born in 1919 in Glasgow, Scotland and immigrated to Canada when she was just 5 years old. She loved God, family and fashion and was an active member in her community, her family and church, Immanuel Baptist. Ellen was the eldest of nine siblings and a secretarial graduate. She played organ and piano for countless church programs and services as well as helping with Sunday school well into her 90s. A truly beautiful soul, she will be forever in the hearts of those who knew her.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
