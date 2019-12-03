SEGAL, ELLEN MAE Ellen Mae Segal passed away at home in Toronto on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at the age of 65. Though she spent decades bravely dealing with many physical challenges, her abilities far outshone her disabilities. Ellen was born in Montreal, Quebec, the older daughter of the late Charles and Alice Segal. She is survived by her devoted younger sister Mayda Segal. In her youth, Ellen was Yeats' "glimmering girl"--a shining light who faced her life's challenges with gumption and humour. She will be remembered and missed by the many friends and supporters who helped her along the way and who were touched by her wonderful spirit.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 3, 2019