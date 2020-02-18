Home

Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
ELLEN MARGARETE BERNINGER

ELLEN MARGARETE BERNINGER Obituary
BERNINGER, ELLEN MARGARETE Passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, Bracebridge, in her 79th year. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Berninger. Loving mother of Heidi and Mike Berninger and cherished Oma of Matthew. A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Lions Club of Bracebridge, 325 Fraserburg Road, Bracebridge, ON. For those who wish, memorial donations in Ellen's name to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or to the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka would be most welcomed. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2020
