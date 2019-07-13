MOORE, ELLEN "LORRAINE" Peacefully, at Mackenzie Health, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the age of 87. Mother of Ronald Mountain (Irene Kszyk) and Laurel Burnett (John). Grandmother of Katherine Mountain and Amy Burnett. Friends may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. In remembrance of Lorraine, please wear a little something BLUE. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mackenzie Health Foundation or The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019