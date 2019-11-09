PENNINGTON, ELLEN "Helen" Helen Pennington passed away on November 3, 2019 at the Toronto Grace Hospital at the age of 92. Loving wife to her late husband Robert Pennington. Dearest Mother to her three daughters Karin, Fiona (Paul) and Ailsa (Kass). Nana to six grandchildren Natalie (Simon), Catherine, Lauren (Mick), Andrew (Leona), Katy (Michael), and Kevin. Great-grandmother to Charlotte, Benjamin, Theo, Lola, Max and baby sister. Survived by her sister Marion from Columbia, S.C. and nieces Sharon and Kimberly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Toronto Grace Hospital or the Daily Bread Food Bank. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019