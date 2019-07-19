We announce with sadness the passing of our dear Mother, Ellen, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in her 89th year. Beloved wife of Reginald (2002) for 49 years. Loving Mother of Julia (Roger), Michael (Cathie), Kevin (Holly), Peter (Sandra) and Stephen. Wonderful Grandmother to Patricia (Daniel), Heather, Larissa (Mike), Christopher (Ashley) and Robyn; and to her dear great-grandchildren. Ellen is resting at the Turner and Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga. Visitation is 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, with the funeral at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 2300 Burnhamthorpe Rd. W., Mississauga. Many thanks to the Staff of Silverthorn Care Community for their compassionate, skilled care. In Ellen's memory donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 19, 2019