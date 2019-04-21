ROBERTSON, Ellen (nee SCOTT) Passed away peacefully at her home in Midland, Ontario, with her family by her side. Ellen Robertson, nee Scott, was born in Barwick, Ontario, July 29, 1926, to William Scott and Winnifred Coull. She was the loving wife of Charlie Robertson. Survived by her children David (Pam), Charlotte (Jim deceased), Raul, Brady (Laurie) Damaris and chosen daughter Alex. Much loved and missed by 7 grandchildren Joel, Cody, Marcie, Brady Jr., Kyla, Heather and Kerry. Ellen has 8 great-grandchildren, Morgan, Jack, Marcus, Dillan, Kara, Raina, Gavin and Landyn. Celebration of life will take place in Rob Roy early summer. Cremation will take place at Le Clair's Funeral Home.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 21, 2019