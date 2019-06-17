LESLIE, ELLEN ROSE MARY Suddenly, at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Ellen (Marconi), in her 85th year, beloved wife of Don "Red" Leslie. Loving mother of David (Kymm), Daniel (Liberty) and Don (Tania). Sadly missed by her grandchildren, Michelle, Danielle, Devan, Courtney and her great-grandchildren, Jessie, Aiden and Zoey. Respecting Ellen's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at her residence, 7935 - 18th Side Road, RR3, Schomberg, ON, on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Southlake Regional Health Care Centre Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham, 905-936-3477. RodAbramsfuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 17, 2019