LECKIE, ELLEN SARAH 'HELEN' (nee McANULTY) In her 99th year, Helen has gone to join her much loved husband Edgar (deceased 1988), her two sons and her many siblings and friends. Helen was a devoted mother to Dan (deceased 1998), Jim (deceased 2016), Jane, Judy and Stephen and loving mother-in-law to Bob Head, Jim Franks, Karen Blair, Vanda Dell'Agnese, Margaret Fyfe and John Hodkinson. She was an inspiration and friend to her grandchildren Julie Anne, Johan, Patrick, Scott, Birdie, Kristy, Tina, Alex, Laura, Michael, Erin, Sahhara and Ethan. She was a much loved 'GG' (great-grandmother) to Aiden, Corbin, Daniel, Oliver, Sophie and Alice. Helen grew up in a loving family in North Bay. She was known to be mischievous with a zest for life, a trait passed on to her grandchildren. She met and married the love of her life, Edgar, in 1945. Her life in Sarnia was surrounded with an abundance of family and she survived having 5 kids in 7 years!! In 1963, Edgar's job moved the family to Toronto and opened up a chapter of parenting teenagers, bridge games, Catholic Women's League activities, and cheering on the Leafs, Argos and Blue Jays. Helen loved to share stories of her many travels to Europe, Russia, The Holy Land, numerous cruises and of course visiting family in North Bay. Helen loved spending summers cottaging with the Franks and her extended Chandos families. Helen spent her final years in the Houses of Providence where she was cared for spiritually and physically by loving hands and hearts. The Leckie Family will be forever grateful to many especially Debra, Sandra, Sharon, Jeanne, Marnellie and Dr. Kumar. Due to Covid, a private funeral has taken place. Family will host a Zoom Celebration of Life in the near future. Donations can be sent to The Houses of Providence in Helen's honour: http://www.providence.on.ca/foundation/donate