SMYTH, ELLEN (nee McELENEY) Passed away peacefully at Lombard Manor on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late John Smyth. Predeceased by her son Joseph (Debbie) and her brother John. Cherished Mother to Jim, John (Lorie), Peter (Fiona) and Ellen. Adored Granny to Kathleen, Lizzie (Carter), Jolene (Clinton), Lindsay, Ryan, Shannon (Chad), Jordan, Taylor, Sawyer, Spencer, Zachary (Sam), Hunter (Brooke) and Carter. Loved Great-Granny to Ellie. Ellen was the daughter of the late Owen and Ellen McEleney and niece of the late Agnes and Ina McEleney. Loving sister to Agnes, Jean, Cathy and Mary. She will be fondly remembered by her extended family including her sister-in-law Janette, the Crillys and the McAllisters. Ellen will miss her singing partners, Wendy, Amy, Cheryl, Debbie and all the staff and friends of Lombard Manor. A burial followed by a celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Lombard Manor's Resident Fund would be appreciated by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store