WALKER, Ellen (nee STONEHAM) Passed away peacefully on March 31, 2019 at the McCall Centre in Etobicoke, Ontario. Born in Montreal, Quebec on June 11, 1924 to Samuel and Ellen (nee Davies) Stoneham. Ellen was a devoted wife of 64 years to the late Arthur James, loving father to Donald and his wife Linda and cherished Nanny to David and Matthew. She will be fondly remembered and missed by extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, Ontario, on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 12 noon. Interment will follow at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019