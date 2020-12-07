1/
DR. ELLIOTT MARKSON
MARKSON, DR. ELLIOTT On Saturday, December 5, 2020. Elliott Raphael Markson, beloved husband of the late Sari Markson. Loving father and father-in-law of Stephen and Yvonne Slupinski, Enid Susan and Edward Brown. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Jerome and Mayta, Morley and Dinah. Devoted grandfather of Ziysah and Anna, Wendy, Micah and Jacob, and great-grandfather of Marvin and Norah. A family graveside service will take place on Monday, December 7, 2020. Special thanks to his caregivers, Pearlene, Olga, Veronica and Cameron, as well as Dr. Baryla and the Dunfield Staff. Memorial donations may be made to the Dr. Charles Markson Medical Research Endowment Fund at the Baycrest Foundation, 416- 785-2875.

Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2020.
