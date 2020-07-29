1/
ELLYNN-JANE (LYNN) MARTIN
MARTIN, ELLYNN-JANE (LYNN) (nee SIMPSON) Surrounded by her family at her home on Sturgeon Lake, Lynn passed peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in her 78th year. Daughter to Douglas and Gladys Simpson, soul mate to husband Rod Martin, outstanding Mom to Douglas (Shawna Ferris) and Lesley, and the most joyful Nana to Leith. She will be missed and celebrated by all who knew her kind heart and infectious laugh. A celebration of life will be held when we can all safely gather again. Donations in honour of Lynn can be made to the Lakeview Arts Barn, Princess Margaret Hospital or a charity of special significance to you. Donations and online condolences can be made at lakelandfuneralcentre.com.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
