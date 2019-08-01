TIMBERS, Elma Louise (nee BALL) July 20, 1932 - July 25, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Elma, loving wife of 69 years to Carl and dear mother of Marie, Brad (Roz), Dianne, Byron (Nina) and Scott (JoAnne). Proud grandmother of Aaron (Heather), Steve (Kalynn), Laura, Miranda (Paul), Drew, Cameron (Sam), Spencer, Morgan, Candice (Devon), Tessa, Elyshia and Zach. Step-grandmother to Chad and Crystal. Beloved great-grandmother of Aiden, Carter, Kylie, Julia, Hailey, Kovey, Dallas, Beckett, Madalyn, Declan, Everett, Maverick, Austin and Avin. A celebration of Life will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion, 15 Wright Ave., Acton, on Saturday, August 10th from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Links2Care, Acton (https://links2care.ca/) or a charity of your choice. MacKinnon Family Funeral Home www.mackinnonfamilyfuneralhome.com (519) 853-0350 or 1-877-421-9860 (toll free)
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2019