MacLEAN, Elmer Alexander Died peacefully at North Park Nursing Home, Toronto, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was the son of Stephen Joseph MacLean and Mary Ann MacLean. Elmer was born in Bear Head, Cape Breton and moved to Toronto in 1954. He is survived by three sisters Marion Maltby, Marina Trutwin and Mary Carmen MacLean, CSJ. He is also survived by two nephews and four nieces. Resting Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. at St. Peter's Church Toronto (830 Bathurst St., just north of Bloor St. W.). Funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Church. Online condolences at www.lynettfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 29, 2019