CAMPBELL, Elmer Andrew Passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Toronto East General Hospital in his 91st year. Beloved and devoted husband of Anna (predeceased) and much loved father of Ron (Lisa) and Elizabeth (Karen). Caring grandfather of Emma and Scott. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Audrey Koehler of Zurich and Marg Consitt of Exeter, nephews and nieces. The family will receive friends in Leaside Presbyterian Church, 670 Eglinton Avenue East from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 26. If desired, donations in memory of Elmer Campbell, may be made to the Memorial Fund of Leaside Presbyterian Church. Condolences and memories may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 22, 2019
