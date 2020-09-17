CASSIDY, REV. ELMER LEON On September 12, 2020 Rev. Elmer Leon Cassidy, age 94, went home to his Lord and Saviour. Elmer is survived by his wife Marj of 70 years and his children Mark and Anita Cassidy, Barb and Norm Tiffin, and Donna and Doug Ward. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. We will miss his steadfastness, self-discipline, faithfulness, and willingness to help his family. A private family memorial will be held. Please go to www.woodlandcemetery.ca
for the Tribute for Elmer to celebrate and share some words with us of his honorable life.