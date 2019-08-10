STROM, ELMER OSCAR Passed away at Trillium Mississauga Hospital on August 4, 2019, in his 84th year. Beloved husband of Dorothy Margaret (nee McMillan), son of the late Oscar and Hilma Strom, caring brother of the late Astrid Marinich, (late Jock), late Alvar (late Gladys), late Arne (late Terry) and late Leonard (late Gerry and late Anna). He will be missed by his many nephews and nieces from the Strom and McMillan families. Elmer is of Swedish descent. He was born in Nestorville (now Thessalon), grew up in Sault Ste. Marie, graduated from Sault Collegiate and University of Toronto (Bachelor and Physical and Health Education). He worked primarily with the Canada Employment Centre. With a love of nature, Elmer spent time out of doors where he found stimulus for painting and sculpting abstract bird, animal and fish forms in wood, stone and bronze. He enjoyed playing sports (baseball, softball, basketball and tennis). Having been born in Nestorville, he made regular visits to the north, particularly visits to Algoma and Lake Haliburton. With Dorothy and friends, he travelled extensively. At Elmer's request, cremation will take place with no funeral service. Private interment will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens. Albion Road, Etobicoke, at a later date. If you so wish, donations may be made to the Unitarian Service Committee Canada, your local Food Bank, or United Way. Messages of condolence and memories may be left at www.arbormemorial.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019