CHERNAK, ELMER RAY Elmer Ray Chernak passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 at Toronto General Hospital. He bravely fought against acute leukemia for over three years and had excellent care from Dr. Dawn Maze, his oncologist, and her team at Princess Margaret Hospital. He was born on April 24, 1938, in Port Colborne, to Helen Bosak Chernak and Vincent Chernak and grew up in Niagara Falls. He will be much missed by his wife Patricia Bowness, his two sisters-in-law: Heather Figueroa (Ron and daughter Elayne); Judi Masson (Chris and daughters Lynsey, Katey and Emiley and their families); cousins Pam and John, Paula and Gord and Barb and their families; and cousins Csaba and Dora (Barny and Boti). He went to Berkely University, in California and lived there for ten years. When he returned, he met Pat, and together we renovated two houses on our own, travelled the world, wintered in Arizona and golfed everywhere. Ray was very close to his Niagara Falls buddies: Peter, Al, Eddy, Bob, and Ted, with whom he had a lifelong friendship and enjoyed many Friday lunches at their favourite sushi restaurants. He will miss his golf pals: Peter, Lorne, Ron and Larry. Ray loved to cook, entertain his friends and have fun at parties. He was a kind, generous and loving husband, and we'll all miss him. Happy golfing on Heaven's golf course, my love.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020