MERRIMAN, ELMER WILFRED June 27, 1931 – March 6, 2020 Passed away peacefully at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Barbara (Robson) for 67 years. Loving father of Lynn (Bill Percy), Alan (Leanne), Paula (Jamie Small), Wayne and Tom (Melanie). Cherished grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 6. He will be remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and great friends. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations will be gratefully accepted to Parkinson Canada. Please see the online website for a tribute to Dad and where condolences may be expressed: www.ecofuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 11, 2020