BRAMPTON, REVEREND ELMORE HERBERT (May 1, 1921) Went home to be with the Lord March 26, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family and loved ones. A pastor and teacher for many years, Elmore's influence and care touched the lives of all he knew. Preceded in death by his parents, Elmore and Dorothy, sister, Betty and son, Paul, he is lovingly remembered by his wife Doreen (nee Woods), his children Sherry (Charles), Mary (Gary), Steven (Margaret), Heather (Tom), eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Town Hall at The Village of Tansley Woods, 4100 Upper Middle Road, Burlington, Ontario. Memorial gifts may be made to the Gideons. Visit our guestbook online at www.koprivataylor.com "...I shall behold your face in righteousness; when I awake, I shall be satisfied with your likeness." Ps. 17:15
