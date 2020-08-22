1/1
Elsa DALLA ROSA
DALLA ROSA, Elsa Elsa Dalla Rosa passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020 in her 100th year. Devoted wife of the late Gino for 63 years. Loving mother of the late Sergio (Anne) and Leo (Gianna). Caring and devoted Nonna to Julia (Alex), Lisa, Sara (Justin), Daniel (Lisa), Laura (Stavros) and David (Katrina). Cherished Bisnonna to Naomi, Peter, Marcus, Vivienne and Emilia. Visitation on Sunday, August 23rd from 2-6 p.m. at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St. (2 blocks south of Steeles). Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 24th at 9:30 a.m. at St. Paschal Baylon Church, 92 Steeles Ave. W. Entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice is appreciated. Online tributes and COVID protocols at www.rskane.ca


Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Paschal Baylon Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
