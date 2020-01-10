|
|
WIESE, ELSA Died peacefully on January 6, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Toronto at the age of 77. Elsa was born October 10, 1942 in Weichselhohe, Poland to Gustav Wiese and Ferdinanda Kurzhals. She was predeceased by two brothers, Gustav and Johann. She is survived by many cousins. Elsa immigrated to Canada in 1961 and settled in Toronto. She spent time with her parents and brothers who farmed in Neustadt, Ontario. She became an educational assistant and worked for the Toronto School Board at Warden Avenue Public School for many years. Elsa loved to garden and enjoyed nothing more than watching her garden bloom and having friends and family visit with her. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garrett Funeral Chapel in Neustadt. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a funeral to follow at 12:00 noon at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 370 Adam Street, Neustadt, Ontario. Interment will be in the spring at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Neustadt, Ontario. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor Street W., Toronto, Ontario. To honour Elsa, donations can be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association, Ontario Division. www.ontario.cmha.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 10, 2020