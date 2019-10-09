FORBES, ELSIE AGNES Peacefully, on Sunday, October 6, 2019 in her 98th year of a life filled with joy and love. Elsie, always positive and always cheerful. Raised on a dairy farm, Elsie met her husband Ken at GM; a skilled wireless operator with the RCAF. Dear mother of Jane Forbes and her husband Steve Skidd, Leeanne Forbes-Mudge and her husband Jim Mudge and John Forbes and his wife Lori. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Laura, Warren and Clara. Predeceased by her sisters Erma and Helen and brother Lloyd. A private family service will take place. Donations in memory of Elsie to Lakeridge Health Foundation - Supportive Care would be appreciated and can be made through McINTOSH - ANDERSON - KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905- 433-5558). Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 9, 2019