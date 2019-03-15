Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Anne CLARKE. View Sign

CLARKE, Elsie Anne (nee VAUGHAN) Elsie Anne (nee Vaughan) Clarke passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born to Joseph and Elsie (nee Ward) Vaughan on January 1, 1923 and lived in all or part of ten decades. A lifelong resident of Toronto and educated in the public schools, she worked for the Workman's Compensation Board during and after World War II. She married Charles "Charlie" Thomas Clarke in 1952, who predeceased her. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by brothers Stanley and Clifford. She leaves three daughters: Judith Gibb (George), Audrey Clarke (Brian Holly) and Mary Lynne Paterson (Bradley, deceased), a granddaughter, Lindsay Gibb (Matthew Daley) and nieces Carol Poltl (Alois), Willow Vaughan and Elaine Vaughan (Karl Benzing). She was a devoted wife, mother, homemaker, volunteer and friend. She possessed a keen sense of humour, enjoyed card games and puzzles, and was a dedicated Blue Jays fan. Her cremated remains will be interred at a later date next to those of her beloved husband.

Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 15, 2019

