ARMITAGE, Elsie Passed away peacefully at The Salvation Army Toronto Grace Health Centre on August 12, 2019 in her 94th year. Elsie Mae was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Predeceased by her siblings Irene, Vera, Allan, Vernon, Vivian, Grace, and Fred. She is survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as great and great-great nieces and nephews. Loving sister in-law Ruth and loving niece Iva, and loving bond with Ashley. Elsie was born May 10, 1926 on Mann's Mountain, New Brunswick, the 4th of 8 children born to Randolph and Violet (McKenzie) Mann. She was very proud of her Loyalist heritage and had fond memories of her childhood on the Restigouche River. Special thanks to Billy Austin and Dana Hamilton (her special boys!) for their love, devotion, and care given to Elsie over the years, which enabled her to remain in her home until the last 2 weeks. Many thanks to the many PSWs for their kindness and care over the years. A service will be held at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 17th. Donations in Elsie's memory may be made to The Salvation Army Toronto Grace Hospital Palliative Care, 650 Church Street, Toronto, ON, M4Y 2G5. Elsie was a kind, gentle lady who was loved by many. She will be greatly missed. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 15, 2019