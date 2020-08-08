RIVA, ELSIE AUDRY (nee TEMPLE) May 22, 1919-August 1, 2020 Born in Tara, ON, the fourth of five daughters, to John and Annie Temple (nee Blythe). A longtime resident of Mississauga, ON, she died peacefully in Kingston, ON, in the exceptional care of Fairmount Home. Elsie was the beloved wife of the late James Leslie Riva, and loving mother to Beth (Jim Leake), Carolyn (Lorie Jarvis) and Jim (Jennifer Barr). Cherished grandmother to Allison Leake, Michelle Leake (Eirik Rutherford), Mark Jarvis (Becky Scott), Nicole Jarvis (Chris Sandford), Amy Riva (Craig Mann), Michael Riva (Isabelle Makahoniuk), Dawn Hoogeveen (Jason Schneider), Adam Hoogeveen (Kirsten Ovstaas), and Julia Hoogeveen (Seamus Quinn). Precious GG to Sydney, Matti, Finn, Josephine, Laine, Rylee, Logan, Mason, Noelle, Qayin, Aya, Kazak, Jacob, Taylor, Charlotte and Fiona. A celebration of her life is postponed due to COVID-19. Donations in Elsie's memory would be appreciated by Sydenham Street United Church (82 Sydenham St., Kingston, ON, K7L 3H4), Cooksville United Church (2500 Mimosa Row, Mississauga, ON, L5B 1P7) or a charity of your choice.



