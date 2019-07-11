MURRAY, ELSIE CLARA (nee STEISS) Passed away at Kennedy Lodge, on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 105 years of age. Born on April 18, 1914, at Edrans, Manitoba, to Adam and Eliza (Sealey) Steiss. Elsie had 1 sister, Gertrude and 2 brothers, John and Orval (predeceased). Predeceased by her husband William Robert (Bob) Murray. They were longtime residents of Scarborough. Beloved step-mother to Mrs. Don (Betty) Brown, grandmother to Mrs. Ernie (Pamela) Garcia, and great-grandmother to Nicole, Las Vegas, Nevada and Courtney of San Jose, California. Beloved aunt to Dennis (Sue) Russell, of Maidstone, Ontario, Mervin (Sharon) Russell of Neepawa, Manitoba, Douglas Richard (the late Geraldine), of St. Catharines, Ontario, Linda (Keith) and Gordon, of Winnipeg. Elsie will be missed by great-nieces, nephews, cousins and great-great, including "the girls" Sandy Smith and Cheryl Yost, as well special friends whom she called "her boys", Steve Moroz and Dwayne Stamplecoskie; plus, those from "The Club", with the most recent being Birkdale Community Centre. Special thanks to the team from all departments at Kennedy Lodge, they will never be forgotten for the personal, warm, genuine kindness and caring. Visitation will be held at the Giffen–Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, 4115 Lawrence Ave., Scarborough, on Thursday, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m.. Funeral Service in the Chapel on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment Egmondville Cemetery, Seaforth, at 3 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to Birkdale Community Centre or the Kennedy Lodge.. Online condolences may be made at giffenmackscarborough.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 11, 2019