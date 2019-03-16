CLARKE, Elsie (nee VAUGHAN) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Elsie on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the age of 96. Elsie was predeceased by her cherished husband Charles. Loving mother of Judith (George), Audrey (Brian) and Mary Lynne (the late Brad). Cherished Grandma of Lindsay (Matthew). Elsie will be lovingly remembered by her nieces Willow, Elaine and Carol, extended family and friends.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019