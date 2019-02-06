DAVIS, Elsie Deanne Passed away peacefully on January 29, 2019 at Bridgepoint Hospital at the age of 80. Loving wife of Melvin who passed in 1986. Cherished mother of Simmeon (Daryl), Kevin (Maureen) and Melinda (Stewart). Proud grandmother of eight, Thomas, Elizabeth, Christopher, Kaitlin, Michael, Kourtney, Harrison (Briana) and Clayton. Her greatest joys were time spent with her family and friends, travelling and food. Friends and Family will be received at PINE HILLS CEMETERY AND FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Saturday, February 9th, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 9th, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Holy Cross Church would be appreciated.
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1
(416) 267-8229
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 6, 2019