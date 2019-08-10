DENIS, ELSIE (NEWELL) With great sadness we announce her passing July 8, 2019 at 102 years of age. Predeceased by Reginald Newell and Armand Denis. Loving mother of Helen, Bill and John. Gramma to Ron (deceased), Ryan and Serena. Great-Gramma to Kyle, Jessica, Kayliegh and Khloe. Elsie lived in Alderwood and the Lakeshore area for many years. She will be remembered by her big smile and outgoing, enthusiastic nature. She was generous, humerous and determined to make the best of life without complaining. A special gem treasured by many. We have a huge hole in our hearts as we will never know love like this. Memorial to be held September 4th at 2:00 p.m. Alderwood United Church, 44 Delma Drive, Etobicoke.

