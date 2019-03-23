HUFFMAN, MRS. ELSIE ELGIN (nee MILLER) Passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 89 years of age. Beloved wife to Dr. Christopher William Huffman who welcomes her into the eternal life. Loving mother of Lois (Jim), Sharon (Gary), Gloria (Bruce), Sheila (Paul) and Paul (Liisa). Proud grandmother of Zachary, Samantha, Alexa, Tommy, Matthew, Jennika, Joy (deceased), Mark, Shane, Corey and Joel. Elsie joins her three sisters Helen, Jean and Adelia (Del) in Heaven and is survived by her brother Angus (Gus). She is fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. There will be a private family memorial at the Muskoka Bible Centre in Huntsville, where Elsie and Chris spent their happy retirement years. We would like to thank the staff at Bradford Valley Care Community for their loving care and compassion. The kindness they showed Elsie was steadfast and exemplary. In Elsie's memory, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019