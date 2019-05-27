GROVES, Elsie Evangeline October 29, 1927 – May 24, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Eagle Terrace Long Term Care in Newmarket on Friday May 24, 2019 at 91 years of age. Loving wife of the late Walter Groves and beloved mother of Ted, Walter, Marie Groves (Brian Singer) and the late John, Robert (Bob) and Peter. Proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Friends may call at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street South, Newmarket, for visitation on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the chapel on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Newmarket Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or the . Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 27, 2019