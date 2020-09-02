1/
Elsie Frances McDONALD
McDONALD, Elsie Frances Elsie Frances McDonald was born on November 17, 1939 in Toronto, Ontario and passed away on August 31, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario at the age of 80 years. Elsie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ross. She is the loving mother of Wayne, Lorian, and Lynnette. Cherised grandmother of Katrina and Christopher. She will be loved, deeply missed and forever remembered by all of her family and friends. Family and friends may visit at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 1141 St. Clair Ave. W. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. The Funeral Service and Interment will be private.


Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jerrett Funeral Homes
1141 St Clair Ave West
Toronto, ON M6E1B1
4166547744
