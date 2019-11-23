LACEY, ELSIE (nee SUTHERLAND) Passed away on November 20, 2019, peacefully, at Silverthorne Care Community, at the age of 89. Loving wife of the late Kenneth Lacey (1985) and her son Ken Lacey, Toronto Police Service (February, 1988). Predeceased by her brothers Sgt. George Sutherland (September, 1943) and John Alexander Sutherland (November, 2011). Special thanks to the staff at Silverthorne Care Community for their compassion and care. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Sunday, November 24th, at 1 p.m., at the Glendale Funeral Home (Chapel) (1810 Albion Rd., Etobicoke). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019