MATTUCCI, ELSIE LENA (nee KUCH) July 15, 1930 – May 2, 2020 Passed away peacefully, at Humber River Regional Hospital, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of Frank for 68 years. Dear mother of Doreen Abrames, Susie Giacomazzo and husband Adriano and the late Linda Fess (Gary). Grandma to Jessica, Cody, Casey, Ryan, Steven, Amanda and Zachari. Baboo to her great- grandchildren Monterey, Carmel, Kate and Anna. Sister of Alex Hyduk (Susan). Elsie will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her. Memorial to take place at a future date. Many say that true love is shown by action, no matter how small or large the gesture. Elsie did not rely on words to convey her love, but chose action. From soups that could heal, to pasta, pierogi and cabbage rolls that were constantly requested from loved ones, her culinary prowess was legendary. She could sew and knit - from a fancy dress for one of her girls to the sturdiest "shmata" (dish cloth) - she created and gifted as often as she could. She was an artist, though perhaps she wouldn't have admitted it and she would entertain her grandchildren when they were young by sketching pretty ladies in party dresses or bunnies in fields. She grew things; cultivating and nurturing her garden for hours on end, making tall sandwiches of ripe tomatoes and crispy lettuce, right from her backyard. She took pleasure in caring for others, her husband, her daughters, her grandchildren and anyone else who came as a friend and left as family. For Elsie, her home was her world, but it was also a place where anyone in the world could feel at home. Online condolences may be signed at www.glendalememorial.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.