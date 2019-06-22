MARTIN, ELSIE LOUISE (nee MORTIMER) July 23, 1923 – June 17, 2019 Elsie passed away peacefully at Kipling Acres in Toronto, at the age of 95. Beloved wife for 66 years, of the late Douglas. Cherished mother of Joyce Dove (Bob), and the late Susan Fisher (Ray Shulman). She will be missed by six grandchildren: Charlotte, Richard, Cory, Suzanne, Peter and Brian, and eight great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Elsie had a love of life, enjoyed travelling, writing and spending time with family and friends. She was proud of her husband Douglas, a WWII Veteran. Guests will be received at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Road, Etobicoke, 416-679-1803, on Tuesday, June 25th, from 9-10 a.m., service at 10 a.m. Reception will be held after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

