Elsie Maris TRIMM (1931 - 2019)
Obituary

TRIMM, Elsie Maris (nee WARREN) June 27, 1931 – December 9, 2019 Passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019 at the age of 88. Predeceased by loving husband Witney. Survived by her children Donald (Sheila) and Debbie; grandchildren John and Carolyn; great-grandchildren Alexia, Melina, Caynen and Ethan; and brother Arnie (Barb). A visitation will be held at the GIFFEN-MACK FUNERAL HOME, 2570 Danforth Avenue, Toronto, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. up until time of service at 12 noon. Interment to follow at Duffin Meadows Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.giffenmackdanforth.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019
