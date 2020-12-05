1/
Elsie MATHEN
1927 - 2020
MATHEN, Elsie December 27, 1927 - November 30, 2020 Peacefully, in Ottawa. Survived by her loving husband, Eusebius, children Carissima "Seema" (Jason Kee), Alphy (Rita Moshenets, Sophia and Adrian), siblings Francis, Annie, Thomas, Alice, Alex and James, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Tennyson scholar, Dr. Mathen was a dedicated teacher and dramatist in India, the United States and Canada who enriched the lives of countless students. Adventurous, generous and deeply loving, she leaves a gap in many lives. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Extendicare Medex. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Private funeral arrangements. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-748-1200

Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
