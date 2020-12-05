MATHEN, Elsie December 27, 1927 - November 30, 2020 Peacefully, in Ottawa. Survived by her loving husband, Eusebius, children Carissima "Seema" (Jason Kee), Alphy (Rita Moshenets, Sophia and Adrian), siblings Francis, Annie, Thomas, Alice, Alex and James, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Tennyson scholar, Dr. Mathen was a dedicated teacher and dramatist in India, the United States and Canada who enriched the lives of countless students. Adventurous, generous and deeply loving, she leaves a gap in many lives. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Extendicare Medex. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Private funeral arrangements. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca
613-748-1200