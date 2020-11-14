1/1
ELSIE MAUDE SEARWAY
SEARWAY, ELSIE MAUDE (nee JEFFERY) October 2, 1919 – November 8, 2020 Elsie passed away with family at her side after a brief battle with cancer, at the age of 101. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Searway, cherished mother of three daughters; Mary Jane McGregor (Robert), Donna Fisher (Gary) and Katherine Searway (Philip); adored grandmother to James Yaneff (Julia), Jeffrey Yaneff (Karen) and Brian Davis (Vanessa); and precious great-grandmother of Brooke, Evangelica, Noah, Jeffrey and Anastasia. Elsie had a gift of making a wonderful connection with everyone that had the privilege of meeting her. She lived a life of giving and volunteering. She was a lifelong member of Kingston Road United Church and the IODE where she was active in their fundraising activities for those with disabilities. She enjoyed golfing, quilting, gardening and hiking well into her 90s but most of all, she loved to be with her family and good friends. The family would like to extend thanks to the St. Clair O'Connor staff for their caring treatment of Elsie. Due to restrictions, funeral services were held privately, and Elsie will be laid to rest with her late husband Donald at Pine Hills Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the Canadian Association for Riders with Disabilities (CARD). Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
Memories & Condolences
0 entries
