SUDEYKO, Elsie (nee RIZUN) With great sadness we announce the passing of Elsie Sudeyko, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Kipling Acres Nursing Home at the age of 83. Born in Toronto on May 1, 1935 and was the beloved daughter of the late John and Mary Rizun from the Ukraine. Elsie was predeceased by her husbands John Sudeyko and Richard Harris, and by her daughter Victoria Fletcher and son-in-law Michael Fletcher. Beloved mother to Janet Rait (John), Richard Harris (Sue) and Steven Sudeyko (Lisa). Beloved sister to the late Peter Rizun (Stella), Nick Rizun (Julia), Olga Tataren (Peter) and sister to Victoria Morhan (Walter). A very proud and loving grandmother to Michael, Cory (Gail), Catherine (Roy), Darrell, Amanda (Brian), Korey and Payton. Great-grandmother to Karma, Frank, Brian, Sarah, Tessa and Vanessa. Great-great-grandmother to Adayla. Elsie was a strong, dedicated mother, wife and sister providing a strong sense of family, faith and love to all those that knew her. Her family and friends will miss her terribly but have such wonderful memories of her. Friends may call at Turner and Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (at Windermere east of the Jane Subway), Sunday, April 21st 6-8 p.m. and Monday, April 22nd 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Celebration of Life in the Chapel at Turner Porter Yorke Chapel on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 9 a.m. Online condolences available at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019