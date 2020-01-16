|
TOGURI, Elsie The family would like to announce the passing of Elsie Toguri, at age 87, on January 12, 2020, following surgery at Trillium Hospital in Mississauga, Ontario. Wife of the late James Toguri and mother to Robert (Amanda), the late John, Jamie (Maggie), David (Ana) and Joel (Helen). Grandmother (Obachan) to Logan, Sam, Joe, Joshua, Jenna, Aaron, Ethan, Nathan and Owen. Sister to Alfred, Carrie and predeceased by Tsutomu, Tomiko, Amy and Molly. She was loved by all of her family with special focus on her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and her dogs, Koto and Gilmour. She had a very keen interest in sport as well, particularly the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto Blue Jays and Tennis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mississauga Humane Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 16, 2020