Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie TOWSON. View Sign Obituary

TOWSON, Elsie (nee SHEANE) July 20, 1920 - July 31, 2019 Born to William and Helen Sheane in Wicklow, Ireland, Elsie grew up on a small farm with oil lamps and peat fires. In 1952, she and her husband Tom and their two children immigrated to Canada and in 1960 moved to the United States where Elsie made her mark in the fights for civil rights and nuclear disarmament. The family returned to Canada in 1966, where Elsie earned a Practical Nursing Certificate, worked as a moving company packer and then as a librarian (which fit well with her love of books) and on retirement, served as President of Pine Tree Senior Centre. As wife and mother, student and mentor, singer and lover, Elsie filled her life with art, music and travel, maintaining an unwavering sense of purpose that served her well throughout her life. Predeceased by her brother John, Elsie is survived by her daughter Shelagh and grandson Brendan, her son Barry, his wife Barbara and grandsons Daniel (Andie) and Eric (Mallory) with great-grandsons Cooper and Dax and extended family in Ireland and the U.K. A celebration of Elsie's life can be found in the glow of the sunrise, the beauty of a flower, the joy of a birdsong and in every act of kindness that makes the world a better place. These are echoes of a life well lived. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Amica and Paramed and to all those who helped make Elsie's last years happy and meaningful. Elsie's desire for positive change can be honoured by donations to The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County (

TOWSON, Elsie (nee SHEANE) July 20, 1920 - July 31, 2019 Born to William and Helen Sheane in Wicklow, Ireland, Elsie grew up on a small farm with oil lamps and peat fires. In 1952, she and her husband Tom and their two children immigrated to Canada and in 1960 moved to the United States where Elsie made her mark in the fights for civil rights and nuclear disarmament. The family returned to Canada in 1966, where Elsie earned a Practical Nursing Certificate, worked as a moving company packer and then as a librarian (which fit well with her love of books) and on retirement, served as President of Pine Tree Senior Centre. As wife and mother, student and mentor, singer and lover, Elsie filled her life with art, music and travel, maintaining an unwavering sense of purpose that served her well throughout her life. Predeceased by her brother John, Elsie is survived by her daughter Shelagh and grandson Brendan, her son Barry, his wife Barbara and grandsons Daniel (Andie) and Eric (Mallory) with great-grandsons Cooper and Dax and extended family in Ireland and the U.K. A celebration of Elsie's life can be found in the glow of the sunrise, the beauty of a flower, the joy of a birdsong and in every act of kindness that makes the world a better place. These are echoes of a life well lived. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Amica and Paramed and to all those who helped make Elsie's last years happy and meaningful. Elsie's desire for positive change can be honoured by donations to The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County ( www.thehospice.ca ) or Dying With Dignity Canada ( www.dyingwithdignity.ca ). Arrangements entrusted to SIMPLE CHOICE CREMATION CENTRE (519-254-2585). Online condolences and cherished memories may be shared with the family at simplechoicecremation.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close