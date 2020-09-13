1/
Elsie WILHELM
1936 - 2020
WILHELM, Elsie 1936 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elsie, on September 11, 2020 at Amica Peel Village in Brampton. Beloved wife of late Herman Wilhelm (2012). Loving mother to Gustav, Harvey (Janice), Brian (Marilyn). Cherished Grandmother and Oma to Julie, Heidi, Ryan, Jessica, Eric, Alyson, and Victoria. Great-Grandmother to Kelly, Casey, and Emma. Much-loved sister to Samuel, Karl, Emil and sister-in-law Elsie Turnbull. Predeceased by her parents Pauline and Rudolf Fendert. She will be missed by many friends and family. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Andrews Community Funeral Centre (8190 Dixie Road, Brampton, Ontario, north of Steeles, 905-456-8190). Funeral service will be held in the Funeral Home chapel on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Interment to take place at Sanctuary Park Cemetery in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences and information at www.andrewscommunity funeralcentre.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Andrews Community Funeral Centre - Brama
SEP
17
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Andrews Community Funeral Centre - Brama
