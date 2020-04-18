ELSPETH KING WOODS
WOODS, ELSPETH KING Elspeth Anne Woods (nee King) peacefully passed away during her sleep on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at her home in St. Catharines, at the age of 80. She was born to the late Vernon and Eleanor (Hird) King on August 13, 1939 in Toronto. Her family moved to Woodstock where she spent most of her young life, until returning to Toronto to attend Branksome Hall. She studied at the University of Waterloo/Sir George Williams University class of 1962. Elspeth was kind, intelligent and adventurous. She lived life to the fullest and had many wonderful talents. She enjoyed reading, traveling and knitting for her loved ones. She took pleasure at being in her garden or on the water. Elspeth loved her family deeply and made everyone feel special. Dear wife to Philip Proctor. Loving mother to her boys, Andrew (Joanne) and Jason (Liisa). Caring stepmother to David who preceded her in death and Lorraine (Brad). Proud grandmother to Samantha, Charlie, Lexie and Emily. Older sister to Bill and aunt to her nephews and nieces. Elspeth was truly loved by many and she will be greatly missed. In keeping with Elspeth's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date which will be announced when decided. As Elspeth would say instead of goodbye, "so long".

